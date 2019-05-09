Listen Live Sports

Insight by NITP, Inc.

Transition: Leaving a Career Legacy

May 9, 2019 3:32 pm
 
May 13, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Mike Townshend, transition and aging authority and founder of Carpe Diem Coaching. You’ve built a career, now how can you leave a legacy that will benefit that organization and provide satisfaction as you move on?  Mike will talk about areas to focus on during the years leading up to retirement, such as:

  • Transferring Knowledge: What will I leave behind?
  • Mentoring:  What’s my role in this?
  • Embracing Change:  Routine is comfortable, change is inevitable.  How can I respond?
  • Maintaining Relationships: What amount of connection is appropriate?
  • Staying Connected:  Why does this matter?
  • Second Careers:   Is this something I will consider?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

