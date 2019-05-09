Transition: Leaving a Career Legacy

Insight by NITP, Inc.

May 13, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Mike Townshend, transition and aging authority and founder of Carpe Diem Coaching. You’ve built a career, now how can you leave a legacy that will benefit that organization and provide satisfaction as you move on? Mike will talk about areas to focus on during the years leading up to retirement, such as:

Transferring Knowledge: What will I leave behind?

Mentoring: What’s my role in this?

Embracing Change: Routine is comfortable, change is inevitable. How can I respond?

Maintaining Relationships: What amount of connection is appropriate?

Staying Connected: Why does this matter?

Second Careers: Is this something I will consider?

