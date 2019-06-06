Listen Live Sports

Comparing Federal Life Insurance Options

June 6, 2019 12:30 pm
 
June 10, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Tony Zerante, Director of Strategic Operations, and Stephanie Baker, Director of Member Services, Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies (WAEPA). Today’s guests will take an educational look at life insurance in general as well as the specifics regarding WAEPA and FEGLI and what you need to know to make a truly informed decision.

  • The need for life insurance
  • Who does it cover?
  • Beyond life coverage, variables to be aware of
  • Is either provider part of the Federal government?
  • How much coverage can be provided?
  • How much coverage do I need?
  • Is it portable?  Can it be maintained in retirement?  If I leave Federal service?
  • How do the rates compare?

Evaluate using WAEPA’s rate calculator tool: https://www.waepa.org/fegli-alternative/

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

