Roundtable: Overlap Between Federal Benefits, Finance and Tax Planning

June 24, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director at NITP, welcome Joe Sullender, CFP® to discuss areas of overlap between finance planning, tax planning, and Federal benefits.
- TSP Distributions: Changes to consider when thinking about retirement, investment and savings, estimating tax withholding
- Social Security: Pros and cons of claiming at 62 versus delaying to age 67 or 70
- Insurance: Evaluating long term care, managing the cost of Medicare Part B. Is there anything that can be done to lower the IRMAA premiums?
- Survivor Benefits: Election, continuation of health insurance, maintaining life insurance
