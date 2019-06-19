Listen Live Sports

Roundtable: Overlap Between Federal Benefits, Finance and Tax Planning

June 19, 2019 10:16 am
 
June 24, 2019 –  Host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director at NITP, welcome Joe Sullender, CFP® to discuss areas of overlap between finance planning, tax planning, and Federal benefits.

  • TSP Distributions: Changes to consider when thinking about retirement, investment and savings, estimating tax withholding
  • Social Security:   Pros and cons of claiming at 62 versus delaying to age 67 or 70
  • Insurance: Evaluating long term care, managing the cost of Medicare Part B.  Is there anything that can be done to lower the IRMAA premiums?
  • Survivor Benefits: Election, continuation of health insurance, maintaining life insurance

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

