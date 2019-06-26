Your Financial Planning Team – Don’t Sell Yourself Short

July 1, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host John Elliott, Federal Benefits Specialist, NITP, welcome John Jilek, CFP® will talk about the importance of having a professional team of advisors who can help you successfully transition to retirement. This team includes Federal benefits, legal, tax, estate planning and financial experts.

Today’s guests will talk about:

How to choose professionals

Eliminate the worry of losing out on: Potential returns Tax savings Lack of insurance coverage Estate costs that could be avoided



For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

