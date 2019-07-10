Listen Live Sports

Estate Planning – Who to Choose and Why

July 10, 2019 10:04 am
 
July 15, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Marc Levine, Esquire of Handler & Levine, LLC.

Who will you choose to handle your final personal affairs?  Guardians, trustees, executors, powers of attorney, health care agents.  What kinds of conversations do you need to have with them?  Tune in to this program for tips on choosing the right people for you!

  • Are they trustworthy?
  • Do they have common sense?
  • Do they know and respect your wishes?
  • Are they detail-oriented (or aware they are not)?
  • Do they have the time now, and are they likely to in the future?
  • Do they live close by or can they travel?
  • Should I pick more than one to serve together? (hint – probably not)

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

