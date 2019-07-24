Listen Live Sports

Special Federal Retirement Categories

July 24, 2019 11:19 am
 
July 29, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Bob Braunstein, Federal Benefits Specialist, NITP.

This program is dedicated to special retirement categories for Federal employees.   Bob and Bob will talk about minimum service requirements, special annuity formulas, premium pay in high-3 average salary calculation, health benefits pre-tax benefit, overseas service benefit, TSP and non-penalty TSP withdrawals if retiring in the year you turn 50 or older.

Tune in if you are a:

  • Air Traffic Controller
  • Firefighter
  • Law Enforcement Officer
  • Federal employee with certain overseas service

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

