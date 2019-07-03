Understanding Survivor Benefit Elections at Retirement

July 8, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director at NITP.

How important are designation of beneficiary forms and how many are there for your Federal benefits?

Are there benefits payable if an employee dies prior to retiring from Federal service?

What is payable to surviving children of Federal employees and retirees?

Is a surviving spouse and children eligible for Federal health benefits?

Does a former spouse have entitlement to widow’s benefits from Social Security?

Are you married, single, widowed or divorced? How does your marital status impact your retirement elections for survivor benefits?

What if you are married to another Federal employee or retiree? Does it make sense to provide each other with a survivor benefit?

If you marry after retirement, is there an option to elect a survivor benefit?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.