Understanding Survivor Benefit Elections at Retirement

July 8, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director at NITP.
- How important are designation of beneficiary forms and how many are there for your Federal benefits?
- Are there benefits payable if an employee dies prior to retiring from Federal service?
- What is payable to surviving children of Federal employees and retirees?
- Is a surviving spouse and children eligible for Federal health benefits?
- Does a former spouse have entitlement to widow’s benefits from Social Security?
- Are you married, single, widowed or divorced? How does your marital status impact your retirement elections for survivor benefits?
- What if you are married to another Federal employee or retiree? Does it make sense to provide each other with a survivor benefit?
- If you marry after retirement, is there an option to elect a survivor benefit?
