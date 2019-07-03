Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
For Your Benefit
 
...
Insight by NITP, Inc.

Understanding Survivor Benefit Elections at Retirement

July 3, 2019 10:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

July 8, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director at NITP.

  • How important are designation of beneficiary forms and how many are there for your Federal benefits?
  • Are there benefits payable if an employee dies prior to retiring from Federal service?
  • What is payable to surviving children of Federal employees and retirees?
  • Is a surviving spouse and children eligible for Federal health benefits?
  • Does a former spouse have entitlement to widow’s benefits from Social Security?
  • Are you married, single, widowed or divorced?  How does your marital status impact your retirement elections for survivor benefits?
  • What if you are married to another Federal employee or retiree?  Does it make sense to provide each other with a survivor benefit?
  • If you marry after retirement, is there an option to elect a survivor benefit?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Bob Leins Federal Insights For Your Benefit NITP survivor benefits Tammy Flanagan WAEPA

Top Stories

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor takes the oath of allegiance aboard "Old Ironsides"

Today in History

1884: France gives Statue of Liberty to the U.S.

Get our daily newsletter.