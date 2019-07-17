July 22, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA®, and Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director at NITP welcome back Paula S. Jakub, RHU; CEO of The American Foreign Service Protective Association, sponsor of the Foreign Service Benefit Plan.

Today’s guests will talk about the upcoming Federal Open Season. Paula is a Subject Matter Expert in Federal Health Insurance and serves on the adjunct faculty of the Foreign Service Institute. She will discuss:

FEHB Program: OPM 2020 Initiatives and what the health plans might offer in response

Wellness Programs: How to get the most out of your plan’s wellness incentives

Cost drivers on health care trends

Medicare and the FEHB Program

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

