July 22, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA®, and Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director at NITP welcome back Paula S. Jakub, RHU; CEO of The American Foreign Service Protective Association, sponsor of the Foreign Service Benefit Plan.
Today’s guests will talk about the upcoming Federal Open Season. Paula is a Subject Matter Expert in Federal Health Insurance and serves on the adjunct faculty of the Foreign Service Institute. She will discuss:
- FEHB Program: OPM 2020 Initiatives and what the health plans might offer in response
- Wellness Programs: How to get the most out of your plan’s wellness incentives
- Cost drivers on health care trends
- Medicare and the FEHB Program
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com
Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.