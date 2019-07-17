Listen Live Sports

Upcoming Federal Open Season

July 17, 2019 2:32 pm
 
July 22, 2019 –  Host Bob Leins, CPA®, and Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director at NITP welcome back Paula S. Jakub, RHU; CEO of The American Foreign Service Protective Association, sponsor of the Foreign Service Benefit Plan.

Today’s guests will talk about the upcoming Federal Open Season.  Paula is a Subject Matter Expert in Federal Health Insurance and serves on the adjunct faculty of the Foreign Service Institute.  She will discuss:

  • FEHB Program:  OPM 2020 Initiatives and what the health plans might offer in response
  • Wellness Programs: How to get the most out of your plan’s wellness incentives
  • Cost drivers on health care trends
  • Medicare and the FEHB Program

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

