Effects of Divorce on Federal Benefits

August 1, 2019 2:17 pm
 
August 5, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Phil Gardner, Federal Benefits Specialist at NITP, Inc. to discuss the effects of a court order on Federal benefits.

Did you know that getting divorced can affect your Federal retirement benefits, your Thrift Savings Plan account and even Federal Employees Group Life Insurance (FEGLI)?  Listen in and learn more.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

