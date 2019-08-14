Federal Retirement – a Personal Story

August 19, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA®, and Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director at NITP welcome Georgia Hubert to talk about her transition to retirement, things she wished she knew prior to retirement and prior to losing her husband.

Georgia retired from the State Department after 39 years of Federal service. Her husband retired as a Fairfax County Firefighter and was working for FEMA under FERS at the time of his death. Georgia will talk about what she’s learned through these events, regrets (if any) and what she feels Federal employees need to know. She will share her personal story in the hopes of helping others better plan for both retirement and the unexpected.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

