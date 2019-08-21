Financial and Estate Planning for Children

August 26, 2019 – Host Karen Schaeffer, CFP® welcomes Megan Schaeffer, Estate Planning Attorney to talk about the importance of planning for your children.

Tips for raising kids with money smarts

Who needs which documents and when

How to be fair to children with different needs

What every parent needs to know about trusts

Things to think about before you pay for a child’s education

Strategies for helping adult children

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

