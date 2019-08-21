Financial and Estate Planning for Children

August 26, 2019 – Host Karen Schaeffer, CFP® welcomes Megan Schaeffer, Estate Planning Attorney to talk about the importance of planning for your children.
- Tips for raising kids with money smarts
- Who needs which documents and when
- How to be fair to children with different needs
- What every parent needs to know about trusts
- Things to think about before you pay for a child’s education
- Strategies for helping adult children
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com
Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.