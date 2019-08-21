Listen Live Sports

Financial and Estate Planning for Children

August 21, 2019 2:11 pm
 
August 26, 2019 – Host Karen Schaeffer, CFP® welcomes Megan Schaeffer, Estate Planning Attorney to talk about the importance of planning for your children.

  • Tips for raising kids with money smarts
  • Who needs which documents and when
  • How to be fair to children with different needs
  • What every parent needs to know about trusts
  • Things to think about before you pay for a child’s education
  • Strategies for helping adult children

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

