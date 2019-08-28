Roundtable: Overlap Between Federal Benefits, Finance and Tax Planning

Insight by NITP, Inc.

September 2, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director at NITP, welcome Joe Sullender, CFP® to discuss areas of overlap between finance planning, tax planning, and Federal benefits.

TSP Distributions: Changes to consider when thinking about retirement, investment and savings, estimating tax withholding

Changes to consider when thinking about retirement, investment and savings, estimating tax withholding Social Security: Pros and cons of claiming at 62 versus delaying to age 67 or 70

Pros and cons of claiming at 62 versus delaying to age 67 or 70 Insurance: Evaluating long term care, managing the cost of Medicare Part B. Is there anything that can be done to lower the IRMAA premiums?

Evaluating long term care, managing the cost of Medicare Part B. Is there anything that can be done to lower the IRMAA premiums? Survivor Benefits: Election, continuation of health insurance, maintaining life insurance

