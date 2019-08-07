Senior Living, Lifelong Learning & Educational Travel for Adults

August 12, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Maureen Wilkin, Federal Benefits Specialist, NITP, welcome Stacie Fasola, Senior Director of Public and Media Relations for Road Scholar, and Kelly Espy, Road Scholar Ambassador.

Road Scholar is a not-for-profit educational travel organization for adults that offers over 5,500 programs in 150 countries and all 50 states.

Today’s guests join us to discuss the role lifelong learning plays in healthy aging, and how learning on Road Scholar’s educational adventures can impact both physical and emotional wellbeing.

Recent survey results that show the impact lifelong learning and travel has on mental and emotional health

The depth and breadth of Road Scholar’s learning adventures

What you can learn on a Road Scholar program

Her personal journey with aging adventurously

To learn more about Road Scholar and the types of learning adventures it offers, please visit www.roadscholar.org

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.