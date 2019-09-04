FERCCA Corrections

September 9, 2019 – host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Bob Braunstein, Federal Benefits Specialist, NITP.

What would you do if you suddenly learned that your Federal retirement coverage is incorrect? You would probably want to know what your correct coverage should be and why the mistake happened. You would be interested in how and when the error will be corrected and what its financial impact will be.

Do you owe any money to fix this or will your agency be responsible?

Do you have any choice in the way this will play out?

These are valid questions and you will definitely want and need the answers to make the critical retirement coverage decisions that await you. But a complete understanding begins with this one: Why do retirement coverage errors happen in the first place?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

