September 23, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Shane Canfield, CEO, and Tony Zerante, Director of Strategic Operations, Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies (WAEPA). Today’s guests will discuss a topic on point for Life Insurance Awareness Month.

Topics include:

Conducting a basic needs analysis: WAEPA Calculators

Guaranteed Issue (GI) Program – no medical exam required

Premium refund – the WAEPA difference as a non-profit

Register to attend WAEPA’s annual meeting

Chronic Illness Rider, up to $500,000, learn more

Portability, Scholarship Program, Financial Wellness Program, and more

