Positive Mindset: How Thoughts Create Reality

September 30, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Kari Utz-Wolsky, (ISSA) CFT, SPN, SSC; Crossfit Level 1, Nutrition and Conditioning Specialist.

There is a very strong link between your thoughts and your reality. Your mindset affects both your physical and mental well-being. Join Kari and Bob for a lively program.

Is your glass half-full or half-empty?

The energy you deliver to the universe is the same energy that will return to you

We become what we think about

Learn how to succeed in life by simply thinking positively

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.