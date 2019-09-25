Positive Mindset: How Thoughts Create Reality

September 30, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Kari Utz-Wolsky, (ISSA) CFT, SPN, SSC; Crossfit Level 1, Nutrition and Conditioning Specialist.
There is a very strong link between your thoughts and your reality. Your mindset affects both your physical and mental well-being. Join Kari and Bob for a lively program.
- Is your glass half-full or half-empty?
- The energy you deliver to the universe is the same energy that will return to you
- We become what we think about
- Learn how to succeed in life by simply thinking positively
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com
