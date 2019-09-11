Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
For Your Benefit
 
...
Insight by NITP, Inc.

Understanding the Medicare Program

September 11, 2019 10:57 am
 
< a min read
2 Shares       

September 16, 2019 – Host Bob Leins welcomes David Santana from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to the studio.

  • Medicare Open Enrollment Period and FEHB Open Season is approaching—Are you open to something better?
  • Medicare removed the Social Security number from your Medicare Card—What you need to know
  • Understand your Medicare coverage choices to maximize your benefits
  • Evaluate the cost of enrolling in Medicare and premium payments
  • Summarize the choices to make an informed Medicare enrollment decision

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Bob Leins David Santana Federal Insights For Your Benefit Medicare Open Enrollment Period NITP

Top Stories

Government Events

9|13 Arctic Day 2019
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dog team deployment training in Yuma

Today in History

1948: First woman elected to both House and Senate