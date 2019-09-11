Understanding the Medicare Program

September 16, 2019 – Host Bob Leins welcomes David Santana from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to the studio.
- Medicare Open Enrollment Period and FEHB Open Season is approaching—Are you open to something better?
- Medicare removed the Social Security number from your Medicare Card—What you need to know
- Understand your Medicare coverage choices to maximize your benefits
- Evaluate the cost of enrolling in Medicare and premium payments
- Summarize the choices to make an informed Medicare enrollment decision
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com
