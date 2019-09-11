Understanding the Medicare Program

September 16, 2019 – Host Bob Leins welcomes David Santana from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to the studio.

Medicare Open Enrollment Period and FEHB Open Season is approaching—Are you open to something better?

Medicare removed the Social Security number from your Medicare Card—What you need to know

Understand your Medicare coverage choices to maximize your benefits

Evaluate the cost of enrolling in Medicare and premium payments

Summarize the choices to make an informed Medicare enrollment decision

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

