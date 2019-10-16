Federal Open Season with AETNA

October 21, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director NITP, welcome Tom Bernatavitz, Vice-President of Aetna Federal Plans to the studio to discuss Aetna’s approach to this year’s Open Season. This is the first in our series of weekly shows devoted to the range of health insurance plans available during Open Season. Aetna offers a variety of affordable innovative plan options for Federal employees and retirees.

This year Aetna is introducing a new nationwide plan called Aetna Medicare Advantage. Federal retirees with Medicare parts A and B can select the Medicare Advantage option without having to suspend their FEHB coverage. Aetna Medicare Advantage for Federal retirees offers $0 deductibles, no copays or coinsurance for medical expenses – plus excellent prescription benefits. Members get access to programs like the SilverSneakers™ fitness membership, meal benefits, non-emergency transportation, hearing aid reimbursement, and more.

Aetna also offers a variety of plans to meet the needs of Federal employees and retirees including Aetna Direct, Open Access HMO plans, and a High Deductible Health Plan as well as Dental and Vision plans through FEDVIP. In addition, Aetna administers three National Fee for Service plans including MHBP, Foreign Service Benefit Plan, and Rural Carriers Benefit Plan.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

