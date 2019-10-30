Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
For Your Benefit
 
...

Federal Open Season with U.S. Office of Personnel Management (USOPM)

October 30, 2019 11:10 am
 
1 min read
Share       

November 4, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Jay Fritz, Program Manager, Program Support and Analysis, Healthcare and Insurance, U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

It is that time of year again for employees and annuitants to review their Open Season options, which include health plans, dental and vision plan companies, FSA’s, etc.

Today’s discussion will include:

  • Federal Open Season:  November 11 – December 9, 2019
  • What programs participate in Open Season?
  • How can I prioritize my Open Season shopping list?
  • What options do I have?
  • What if I do nothing?

Resources for further information:

How do I make an Open Season election or change?

  • Flexible spending accounts under FSAFEDS (employees only): FSAFEDS.com or call 1-877-FSAFEDS (372-3337) or TTY 1-866-353-8058.
  • Dental or vision under FEDVIP:  Everyone – go to BENEFEDS.com or call 1-877-888-3337, TTY 1-877-889-5680.
  • FEHB: Employees – use the Health Benefits Election Form (SF 2809) or use an online self-service system; your agency’s human resources office can help you.  Retirees – go to Open Season Online at https://retireefehb.opm.gov or call Open Season Express at 1-800-332-9798, TTY 1-855-887-4957.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Bob Leins Federal Insights federal open season For Your Benefit Jay Fritz

Top Stories

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1941: FDR approves Lend-Lease aid to the USSR