Federal Open Season with VSP and Tips for Open Season

October 28, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Ray Kirk, Ph.D., Federal Benefits Specialist, welcome Dan Morgan, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Commercial Markets at VSP Vision Care — the only national not-for-profit vision benefits company providing access to eye care for 88 million members through a network of over 40,000 doctors worldwide. VSP is the nation’s largest not-for profit benefits company and our vision plans serve Federal employees, military retirees and their families, and active duty family members. Visit ChooseVSP.com to review the VSP plan options and learn why you should enroll.

Today’s discussion will include:

Information about VSP Vision Care

The importance of vision insurance and an annual eye exam

Details on VSP’s plan options for 2020

During the second segment, Ray will talk about important Open Season do’s and don’ts.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

