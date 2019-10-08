Mortgages – The Foundation of your Dream

October 14, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Brian Kurrus, CFP® to talk about mortgages. Thinking about moving? Owning instead of renting? Then it’s time to do your homework.
Topics to include:
- Determining How Much You Can Afford
- Types of Mortgages
- Expenses Beyond Your Mortgage
- Tax Deduction Limits and Timing
- Making Extra Payments Towards Your Mortgage
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com
Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.