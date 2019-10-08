Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Mortgages – The Foundation of your Dream

October 8, 2019
 
October 14, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Brian Kurrus, CFP® to talk about mortgages.  Thinking about moving?   Owning instead of renting?  Then it’s time to do your homework.

Topics to include:

  • Determining How Much You Can Afford
  • Types of Mortgages
  • Expenses Beyond Your Mortgage
  • Tax Deduction Limits and Timing
  • Making Extra Payments Towards Your Mortgage

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

