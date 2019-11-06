Federal Open Season with GEHA – Government Employees Health Association, Inc.

November 11, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Ray Kirk, Ph.D. and Federal Benefits Specialist at NITP, welcome Brian Sperling, Senior Account Manager, and Marci Nielsen, VP Policy and Strategy, with Government Employees Health Association, Inc. (GEHA).

Today’s discussion will include topics such as:

How to best shop for health care this Open Season

GEHA’s expansion of health and well-being benefits and services

Introduction of GEHA’s two new national medical plan options: Elevate and Elevate Plus

Today, GEHA offers one of the largest national medical and dental plans serving Federal workers, covering more than 2 million Federal employees, retirees and their dependents.

