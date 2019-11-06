Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
For Your Benefit
 
...

Federal Open Season with GEHA – Government Employees Health Association, Inc.

November 6, 2019 2:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

November 11, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Ray Kirk, Ph.D. and Federal Benefits Specialist at NITP, welcome Brian Sperling, Senior Account Manager, and Marci Nielsen, VP Policy and Strategy, with Government Employees Health Association, Inc. (GEHA).

Today’s discussion will include topics such as:

  • How to best shop for health care this Open Season
  • GEHA’s expansion of health and well-being benefits and services
  • Introduction of GEHA’s two new national medical plan options: Elevate and Elevate Plus

Today, GEHA offers one of the largest national medical and dental plans serving Federal workers, covering more than 2 million Federal employees, retirees and their dependents.

Learn more at GEHA.com

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Bob Liens Brian Sperling Federal Insights For Your Benefit Marci Nielsen Ray Kirk

Top Stories

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Latin American Cadet Initiative hosts future leaders

Today in History

1906: Teddy Roosevelt first president to make official diplomatic visit