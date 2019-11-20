Getting the Most Benefit Out of the Plan You Choose

November 25, 2019 – Hosts Bob Leins, CPA®, and Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director NITP, welcome back Paula S. Jakub, RHU; CEO of The American Foreign Service Protective Association, sponsor of the Foreign Service Benefit Plan. Today’s topic will focus on things to consider during Federal Open Season and how to get the most out of the Health Plan you choose. Paula is a Subject Matter Expert in Federal Health Insurance and serves on the adjunct faculty of the Foreign Service Institute. Paula will discuss:

FEHB PROGRAM

Focus on personal support

Understanding the programs and services available to you

Where to start

Collaboration on chronic conditions

Using the plan’s wellness programs

Consider how you use health care

Coordination with Medicare

FEDVIP

Make sure you understand these supplemental plans

FSAFEDS

Pre-tax reimbursement for eligible costs

What is an eligible cost?

Rules on carryover amounts

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

