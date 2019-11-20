Listen Live Sports

Getting the Most Benefit Out of the Plan You Choose

November 20, 2019 11:38 am
 
November 25, 2019 – Hosts Bob Leins, CPA®, and Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director NITP, welcome back Paula S. Jakub, RHU; CEO of The American Foreign Service Protective Association, sponsor of the Foreign Service Benefit Plan.  Today’s topic will focus on things to consider during Federal Open Season and how to get the most out of the Health Plan you choose.  Paula is a Subject Matter Expert in Federal Health Insurance and serves on the adjunct faculty of the Foreign Service Institute.  Paula will discuss:

FEHB PROGRAM 

  • Focus on personal support
  • Understanding the programs and services available to you
  • Where to start
  • Collaboration on chronic conditions
  • Using the plan’s wellness programs
  • Consider how you use health care
  • Coordination with Medicare

FEDVIP 

  • Make sure you understand these supplemental plans

FSAFEDS 

  • Pre-tax reimbursement for eligible costs
  • What is an eligible cost?
  • Rules on carryover amounts

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

