Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
For Your Benefit
 
...

The Consumers’ Checkbook Guide and FEHBP Open Season with Walton Francis

November 13, 2019 11:32 am
 
1 min read
Share       

November 18, 2019 – Hosts Bob Leins, CPA®, and Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director NITP, welcome insurance expert and author Walton Francis to the studio to talk about FEHBP open season.  The CHECKBOOK’s Guide shows that most families can save $2,000 or more by selecting better plan choices.

Francis is the principal author of both online and print versions of Consumers’ CHECKBOOK’s Guide to Health Plans for Federal Employees.  The Guide gives you vital insurance information that you cannot get from any other source.  It tells you how much money you can save by changing – or by staying in – your health insurance plan, and summarizes thousands of facts about the plans to simplify your choice.

At the Guide’s website, www.guidetohealthplans.org, you can check to see if your agency has purchased access to the Guide for you.

It rates all of over 250 health insurance plans available to Federal employees and retirees, including twenty national plans, over 200 health maintenance organization (HMO) options, and over a dozen consumer-driven and high deductible plan options.  Its ratings of plan costs take into account premiums, catastrophic limits, and estimates of likely out-of-pocket costs for medical expenses of every kind.

It compares plans for insurance value in dealing with unforeseen medical expenses, not just for the routine costs you can predict.

It rates dental and vision plans as well. It provides dollar estimates of likely dental costs, taking into account both premiums and out-of-pocket expenses, not just descriptions. It compares dental coverage in all plans, not just standalone plans.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Bob Leins Federal Insights For Your Benefit Tammy Flanagan Walton Francis

Top Stories

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military attache from Azerbaijan visits Oklahoma National Guard

Today in History

1982: Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated