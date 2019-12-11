Evaluating Life Insurance Coverage Outside of Open Season

December 16, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Shane Canfield, CEO, Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies (WAEPA), Stephanie Baker, Senior Vice President of Member Services, and Stacy Outlaw, Senior Vice President of Marketing.

Recently, you may have heard or seen an ad for WAEPA, a nonprofit offering life insurance exclusively to Civilian Federal Employees. Today’s guests will discuss the core differences between WAEPA and FEGLI, the benefits offered as part of the program, and more, including:

Calculators available

Information on term insurance, how coverage changes over time

What to know when applying

Underwriting process and acceptance rate

Additional resources meant to serve Federal employees

Member benefits in WAEPA program

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.