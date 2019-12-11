Listen Live Sports

Evaluating Life Insurance Coverage Outside of Open Season

December 11, 2019 10:25 am
 
December 16, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Shane Canfield, CEO, Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies (WAEPA), Stephanie Baker, Senior Vice President of Member Services, and Stacy Outlaw, Senior Vice President of Marketing.

Recently, you may have heard or seen an ad for WAEPA, a nonprofit offering life insurance exclusively to Civilian Federal Employees.  Today’s guests will discuss the core differences between WAEPA and FEGLI, the benefits offered as part of the program, and more, including:

  • Calculators available
  • Information on term insurance, how coverage changes over time
  • What to know when applying
  • Underwriting process and acceptance rate
  • Additional resources meant to serve Federal employees
  • Member benefits in WAEPA program

 

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

