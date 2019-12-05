Listen Live Sports

Federal Open Season with Dominion National Dental

December 5, 2019 9:49 am
 
December 9, 2019 – Hosts Bob Leins, CPA®, and Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director NITP, welcome Jeff Schwab, Vice President of Marketing at Dominion National to the studio to focus on dental benefits.

Schwab discusses Dominion’s innovative, high-value dental benefits offered in the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP).  Dominion Dental Select plans are available to Feds in DC, DE, MD, parts of NJ, PA, and parts of VA.

Dominion is the only Dental HMO plan offered in the FEDVIP program, which includes:

  • No maximum dollar limits, waiting periods or deductibles
  • Predictable, pre-determined fees for dental services
  • An innovative Prevention Rewards Program that incentives members to get their two dental cleanings each year
  • Third annual cleaning provided at a reduced fee
  • Orthodontics benefits provided for adults and children (no lifetime maximums)
  • Discounts on teeth whitening and Invisalign
  • Rates starting at just $5.66 per bi-weekly pay period (rates reduced up to 6% from last year)

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

