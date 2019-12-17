Getting Ready for the New Year – Updating Your Will and Estate Plan

December 23, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Lindsey Sarowitz, Esquire, Handler & Levine, LLC.

When is the last time you read your Will and estate documents? As you gather all of the end-of-year documents and get ready to start the new year, add these to the list. Depending on how long it’s been since you last reviewed these, it may be time for an update.

During this program, Lindsey will answer some frequently asked questions including:

How often should an estate plan be updated?

Do you know who you’ve named in your documents? Is that person still fit for the role? Does that person know they are named?

Have you had any changes that affect your plan such as a birth or death in the family?

What are some additional reasons that indicate the need for an update?

Join Lindsey today for an overview of things to keep in mind as we approach the beginning of a new year.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.