Estate Planning & The Secure Act – Feeling Insecure

January 27, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Marc Levine, Esquire, Handler & Levine, LLC.
During this program, Bob and Marc will talk about the intersection of estate planning and qualified accounts, including the TSP, IRAs, 401ks, etc.
- What are the mechanisms to leave assets to your children?
- Wills
- Trusts
- Beneficiary Designations
- What is “best” for your child?
- How do you know which mechanism is used for what asset?
- What does the Secure Act mean for leaving qualified accounts to your children?
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com
