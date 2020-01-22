Listen Live Sports

Estate Planning & The Secure Act – Feeling Insecure

January 22, 2020 11:36 am
 
January 27, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Marc Levine, Esquire, Handler & Levine, LLC.

During this program, Bob and Marc will talk about the intersection of estate planning and qualified accounts, including the TSP, IRAs, 401ks, etc.

  • What are the mechanisms to leave assets to your children?
    • Wills
    • Trusts
    • Beneficiary Designations
  • What is “best” for your child?
  • How do you know which mechanism is used for what asset?
  • What does the Secure Act mean for leaving qualified accounts to your children?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

