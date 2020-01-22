Estate Planning & The Secure Act – Feeling Insecure

January 27, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Marc Levine, Esquire, Handler & Levine, LLC.

During this program, Bob and Marc will talk about the intersection of estate planning and qualified accounts, including the TSP, IRAs, 401ks, etc.

What are the mechanisms to leave assets to your children? Wills Trusts Beneficiary Designations

What is “best” for your child?

How do you know which mechanism is used for what asset?

What does the Secure Act mean for leaving qualified accounts to your children?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.