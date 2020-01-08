It’s a New Year – Are You Financially Fit?

January 13, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Karen Schaeffer, CFP®

Is your financial plan ready for the New Year? Karen Schaeffer, CFP® will join Bob to discuss what you need to know about:

The SECURE Act and what it means for you;

Taking advantage of the new and improved TSP now that the TSP Modernization Act is implemented;

New TSP and IRA contributions for 2020;

Best (and easiest!) New Year’s Resolutions that financial planners share with their clients.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

