It’s a New Year – Are You Financially Fit?

January 13, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Karen Schaeffer, CFP®
Is your financial plan ready for the New Year? Karen Schaeffer, CFP® will join Bob to discuss what you need to know about:
- The SECURE Act and what it means for you;
- Taking advantage of the new and improved TSP now that the TSP Modernization Act is implemented;
- New TSP and IRA contributions for 2020;
- Best (and easiest!) New Year’s Resolutions that financial planners share with their clients.
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com
Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.