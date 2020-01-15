TSP Options to Be Aware Of

January 20, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Joel Cundick, CFP®

The available funds for investment in the TSP (from G to the L’s)

What the default investment option is now

How to make changes to your TSP allocation (new contributions versus interfund transfers)

Changes made in September 2019 (Roth/Traditional distributions, permitted in-service withdrawals, leaving in TSP beyond 70 ½ for RMDs, etc.)

How much should you plan on being able to withdraw from your TSP in retirement?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.