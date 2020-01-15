Listen Live Sports

TSP Options to Be Aware Of

January 15, 2020 12:30 pm
 
January 20, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Joel Cundick, CFP®

  • The available funds for investment in the TSP (from G to the L’s)
  • What the default investment option is now
  • How to make changes to your TSP allocation (new contributions versus interfund transfers)
  • Changes made in September 2019 (Roth/Traditional distributions, permitted in-service withdrawals, leaving in TSP beyond 70 ½ for RMDs, etc.)
  • How much should you plan on being able to withdraw from your TSP in retirement?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

