TSP or IRA, Traditional or Roth– What’s the Difference? 

February 3, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Brian Kurrus, CFP®

Traditional or Roth TSP? Traditional or Roth IRA? What is the difference? Which is best for you?

Today’s conversation will focus on:

Differences between a Roth and traditional investment

Pros and cons of each

Considerations for investing

Distribution requirements of a traditional versus a Roth investment

Conversion opportunities and drawbacks

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.