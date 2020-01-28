TSP or IRA, Traditional or Roth– What’s the Difference? 

February 3, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Brian Kurrus, CFP®
Traditional or Roth TSP? Traditional or Roth IRA? What is the difference? Which is best for you?
Today’s conversation will focus on:
- Differences between a Roth and traditional investment
- Pros and cons of each
- Considerations for investing
- Distribution requirements of a traditional versus a Roth investment
- Conversion opportunities and drawbacks
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com
