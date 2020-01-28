Listen Live Sports

Insight by NITP, Inc.

TSP or IRA, Traditional or Roth– What’s the Difference? 

January 28, 2020 4:08 pm
 
February 3, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Brian Kurrus, CFP®

Traditional or Roth TSP?  Traditional or Roth IRA?  What is the difference?   Which is best for you?

Today’s conversation will focus on:

  • Differences between a Roth and traditional investment
  • Pros and cons of each
  • Considerations for investing
  • Distribution requirements of a traditional versus a Roth investment
  • Conversion opportunities and drawbacks

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

