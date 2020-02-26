Recent Tax Developments

March 2, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Tom O’Rourke, Esquire, Miles & Stockbridge, PC., to talk about recent changes in the tax law and in particular the Secure Act.
- Does the new law require you to revisit the strategy you have in place for managing your TSP and any other tax deferred accounts you may have?
- Should you revisit your estate plan as a result of the passage of the Secure Act?
- Does it continue to make sense for you to itemize deductions?
- Increased contribution limits for the TSP.
- Should you allocate your TSP contributions to the Roth TSP or to the traditional TSP?
- Are you eligible to contribute to an IRA even though you are making maximum contributions to the TSP?
- What should you do if you determine that you owe IRS money, but cannot afford to pay the liability?
