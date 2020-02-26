Recent Tax Developments

March 2, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Tom O’Rourke, Esquire, Miles & Stockbridge, PC., to talk about recent changes in the tax law and in particular the Secure Act.

Does the new law require you to revisit the strategy you have in place for managing your TSP and any other tax deferred accounts you may have?

Should you revisit your estate plan as a result of the passage of the Secure Act?

Does it continue to make sense for you to itemize deductions?

Increased contribution limits for the TSP.

Should you allocate your TSP contributions to the Roth TSP or to the traditional TSP?

Are you eligible to contribute to an IRA even though you are making maximum contributions to the TSP?

What should you do if you determine that you owe IRS money, but cannot afford to pay the liability?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

