February 10, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Dwayne Jackson, CFP® to talk about saving for retirement. You have various options such as employer retirement plans, savings and investments, and Social Security.
Today’s conversation will focus on:
- Risk in retirement
- Longevity
- Marginal dividend yields and low interest rates
- Portfolio allocation
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com
