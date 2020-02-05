Listen Live Sports

February 5, 2020 3:40 pm
 
February 10, 2020  – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Dwayne Jackson, CFP® to talk about saving for retirement.   You have various options such as employer retirement plans, savings and investments, and Social Security.

Today’s conversation will focus on:

  • Risk in retirement
  • Longevity
  • Marginal dividend yields and low interest rates
  • Portfolio allocation

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

