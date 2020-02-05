February 10, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Dwayne Jackson, CFP® to talk about saving for retirement. You have various options such as employer retirement plans, savings and investments, and Social Security.

Today’s conversation will focus on:

Risk in retirement

Longevity

Marginal dividend yields and low interest rates

Portfolio allocation

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

