February 24, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Josh Huder, Ph.D., to the studio to discuss the 116th Congress. Josh is a Senior Fellow at The Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University, a non-profit organization dedicated to educating Federal employees about Congress and its operation.

How will Congress receive the President’s FY21 budget?

If and when will Congress pass spending bills to fund the government?

What else will Congress address in a presidential election year?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.