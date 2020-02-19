Listen Live Sports

The 116th Congress

 February 24, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Josh Huder, Ph.D., to the studio to discuss the 116th Congress.  Josh is a Senior Fellow at The Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University, a non-profit organization dedicated to educating Federal employees about Congress and its operation.

  • How will Congress receive the President’s FY21 budget?
  • If and when will Congress pass spending bills to fund the government?
  • What else will Congress address in a presidential election year?

