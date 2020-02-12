Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
For Your Benefit
 
...
Insight by NITP, Inc.

Transition to Re”wire”ment – Keeping Yourself Busy

February 12, 2020 10:48 am
 
< a min read
      

February 17, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Bob Stacy, Transition Specialist.

Retirement sounds so final, let’s think “re-wire-ment” instead.  This is the next stage or chapter of life.  It’s a time for new beginnings and reinvention of self (lifelong learning).

  • How do you know it’s ‘time’ to retire?
  • Do you have enough?
  • Do you have enough to DO?

Join Bob and Bob as they talk about 3 letters (M-P-S) to guide you in planning this next stage.  Bob explains why leaving your job is not leaving your life.  He is an active retiree and brings an abundance of great ideas for you to consider!

 

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Bob Leins Bob Stacy Federal Insights For Your Benefit
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 Automated ISR and Battle Management...
2|13 AFCEA DC February Luncheon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

CGC Active finishes up two month dry dock in Seattle

Today in History

1861: First Medal of Honor action undertaken