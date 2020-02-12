Transition to Re”wire”ment – Keeping Yourself Busy

February 17, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Bob Stacy, Transition Specialist.

Retirement sounds so final, let’s think “re-wire-ment” instead. This is the next stage or chapter of life. It’s a time for new beginnings and reinvention of self (lifelong learning).

How do you know it’s ‘time’ to retire?

Do you have enough?

Do you have enough to DO?

Join Bob and Bob as they talk about 3 letters (M-P-S) to guide you in planning this next stage. Bob explains why leaving your job is not leaving your life. He is an active retiree and brings an abundance of great ideas for you to consider!

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.