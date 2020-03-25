Assessing Your Retirement Readiness

March 30, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Herb Casey, Federal Benefits Specialist with NITP.

Retirement planning should begin as soon as one starts working. Although you may be eligible to retire because you have the age and years of service, you may not be able or ready to retire for various reasons. It could be financial, emotional/psychological, etc.

You must think about different factors other than just financial readiness. The focus of today’s program will be to look at those factors to assess your readiness for retirement. Think of an individual or couple who you feel has made or not made a successful transition to retirement. Why was it successful/unsuccessful?

Your retirement readiness assessment should answer the following questions.

What will be your focus? (your passions, interests, strengths, personality & values) What is your attitude towards retirement? (positive/negative) How will you take care of your health and well-being? (exercising, diet, etc.) Where will you live? (space requirements, possible relocation) What community activities will you be involved with? (volunteer) What social relationships will you have? (family, friends) How will you spend your leisure time? (sports, hobbies, learning, vacations, & entertainment) How knowledgeable are you of your retirement benefits as a Federal employee? (CSRS/FERS, Social Security, Insurance (FEHB, Medicare, Life Insurance and Long-Term Care))

Out of concern for everyone’s safety, the host and guest will hold this discussion from remote locations.

