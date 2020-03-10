Listen Live Sports

Social Security – How It Works

March 10, 2020 11:53 am
 
March 16, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host John Elliott, Federal Benefits Specialist, NITP, welcome Lester Austin, Retired Senior Public Affairs Specialist with the Social Security Administration.  Social Security is sometimes an overwhelming topic for Federal employees.  Today’s talk will explain it.

  • How are Social Security benefits calculated?
  • When should I consider claiming benefits?
  • What information is needed to apply?
  • How do I get my money?
  • Do current or prior spouses need to be involved?
  • What are WEP and GPO and how do they affect my Social Security?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

