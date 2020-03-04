Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
For Your Benefit
 
...

What It Means to Serve Federal Employees

March 4, 2020 11:01 am
 
< a min read
      

March 9, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Joyce Warner, Executive Director of Federal Employee Education & Assistance Fund (FEEA), Stacy Outlaw, Senior Vice President of Marketing, and Tony Zerante, Senior Vice President of Operations, Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies (WAEPA).

During this program, our guests will provide a background on both organizations and talk about how both FEEA and WAEPA are nonprofits offering resources such as:

  • Financial education and counseling
  • Scholarships
  • Upcoming events for both organizations

We look forward to talking about the mission of serving Federal employees and the honor of Federal service.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Federal Insights For Your Benefit Joyce Warner
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

3|10 Resilience: The Art of Failure,...
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army goes digital to exceed recruitment goals

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise