What It Means to Serve Federal Employees

March 9, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Joyce Warner, Executive Director of Federal Employee Education & Assistance Fund (FEEA), Stacy Outlaw, Senior Vice President of Marketing, and Tony Zerante, Senior Vice President of Operations, Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies (WAEPA).

During this program, our guests will provide a background on both organizations and talk about how both FEEA and WAEPA are nonprofits offering resources such as:

Financial education and counseling

Scholarships

Upcoming events for both organizations

We look forward to talking about the mission of serving Federal employees and the honor of Federal service.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

