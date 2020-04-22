Answering Your Financial Questions During COVID-19

April 27, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Joe Sullender, CFP®. COVID-19 has generated many financial questions. Mr. Sullender will answer some of them during this program, to include:

I’m concerned about stock market stability – What adjustments, if any, should I consider relative to my TSP and/or IRA?

Should I pause contributions to my children’s college fund(s)?

My savings are dwindling and if the decline continues, how do I best manage my cash flow?

When I need short-term cash, what are some options? Which accounts should I tap first?

Given the many changes in income tax rules and regulations, what are some new provisions to help?

How do I plan to build my savings back up when things get back to normal?

Out of concern for everyone’s safety, the host and guest will hold this discussion from remote locations.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com