April 20, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Karen Schaeffer, CFP®. Karen will talk about financial do’s and don’ts during a pandemic. She will also discuss the personal financial planning provisions of the CARES Act and what they mean for your personal plan.

Out of concern for everyone’s safety, the host and guest will hold this discussion from remote locations.

