Impact of COVID-19 on Federal Retirement and Benefits

May 4, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Ray Kirk, Ph.D., Federal Benefits Specialist.

During the show Bob and Ray will discuss both the short term and long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on retirement planning and benefits.

Short term impacts include:

Retiring while working from home or shortly after returning to the office;

Changes in the TSP RMD requirements for 2020 and 2021;

Making changes to Dependent Care FSAs.

Long term impacts include:

Reduction in TSP balances on retirement planning;

Post retirement lifestyle plans;

Lessons learned from the pandemic on LTC planning.

Out of concern for everyone’s safety, the host and guest will hold this discussion from remote locations.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com