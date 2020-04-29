Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
For Your Benefit
 
For Your Benefit
 
...

Impact of COVID-19 on Federal Retirement and Benefits

April 29, 2020 12:54 pm
 
< a min read
      

May 4, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Ray Kirk, Ph.D., Federal Benefits Specialist.

During the show Bob and Ray will discuss both the short term and long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on retirement planning and benefits.

Short term impacts include:

  • Retiring while working from home or shortly after returning to the office;
  • Changes in the TSP RMD requirements for 2020 and 2021;
  • Making changes to Dependent Care FSAs.

Long term impacts include:

  • Reduction in TSP balances on retirement planning;
  • Post retirement lifestyle plans;
  • Lessons learned from the pandemic on LTC planning.

Out of concern for everyone’s safety, the host and guest will hold this discussion from remote locations.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Related Topics
All News Federal Insights For Your Benefit
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

4|29 Speed Mentoring: Get Your Gov Career...
4|29 5G Ecosystem Forum
5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Thunderbirds, Navy Blue Angels honor frontline COVID-19 workers

Today in History

2004: World War II Memorial opens on the Mall