Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
TSP Update from the Experts

April 7, 2020 1:03 pm
 
April 13, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Ray Kirk, Ph.D., Federal Benefits Specialist, NITP, welcome Ravi Deo, Executive Director, and Kim Weaver, Director of External Affairs of the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board.

Today’s discussion will focus on answering the following questions:

  • Congress passed the CARES Act that allows the TSP to offer some flexibility.  What is the TSP doing?
  • Congress passed the withdrawal bill in 2017 and TSP implemented it in September 2019.  How have participants used the new flexibility?
  • Stats!  How many millionaires?  Average account balances?  Any statistics that show trends (moving from TSP to IRA or how many take monthly payments vs annuities)?  How big is the TSP compared to other large employer sponsored retirement plans?
  • What were the administrative expenses for 2019?
  • When will the new L Funds go live?

Out of concern for everyone’s safety, the host and guest will hold this discussion from remote locations.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

