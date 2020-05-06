Listen Live Sports

Help! There’s a Pandemic and I Have Not Done My Estate Planning

May 6, 2020 11:14 am
 
May 11, 2020– Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Marc Levine, Esquire, Handler & Levine, LLC.  It’s natural to be concerned about your estate plan during the uncertainty of this global pandemic.  Mr. Levine will talk about steps that you can take now.

  • Basic estate planning interview
  • What to deal with if you have children, and if you don’t

Out of concern for everyone’s safety, the host and guest will hold this discussion from remote locations.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

