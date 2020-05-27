Let’s Find Strength Together During COVID-19

June 1, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Kari Utz-Wolsky, (ISSA) CFT, SPN, SSC, Crossfit level 1; Nutrition & Conditioning Specialist. During the program she will talk about how we can find strength together and about:

Being kind to yourself moving forward

Refocusing your mental game

Finding strength and perseverance

Handling anxiety

Out of concern for everyone’s safety, the host and guest will hold this discussion from remote locations.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com