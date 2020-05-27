Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
For Your Benefit
 
For Your Benefit
 
...

Let’s Find Strength Together During COVID-19

May 27, 2020 9:43 am
 
< a min read
      

June 1, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Kari Utz-Wolsky, (ISSA) CFT, SPN, SSC, Crossfit level 1; Nutrition & Conditioning Specialist.  During the program she will talk about how we can find strength together and about:

  • Being kind to yourself moving forward
  • Refocusing your mental game
  • Finding strength and perseverance
  • Handling anxiety

Out of concern for everyone’s safety, the host and guest will hold this discussion from remote locations.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Related Topics
All News Bob Leins Federal Insights For Your Benefit Kari Utz-Wolsky
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
5|27 Selling New Tech To DOD
5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Blue Ridge makes first port visit in over 70 days

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system