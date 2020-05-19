Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
For Your Benefit
 
For Your Benefit
 
...

TSP Update from the Experts

May 19, 2020 11:31 am
 
< a min read
      

Insight by NITP, Inc.

April 13, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Ray Kirk, Ph.D., Federal Benefits Specialist, NITP, welcome Ravi Deo, Executive Director, and Kim Weaver, Director of External Affairs of the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board.

Today’s discussion will focus on answering the following questions:

  • Congress passed the CARES Act that allows the TSP to offer some flexibility.  What is the TSP doing?
  • Congress passed the withdrawal bill in 2017 and TSP implemented it in September 2019.  How have participants used the new flexibility?
  • Stats!  How many millionaires?  Average account balances?  Any statistics that show trends (moving from TSP to IRA or how many take monthly payments vs annuities)?  How big is the TSP compared to other large employer sponsored retirement plans?
  • What were the administrative expenses for 2019?
  • When will the new L Funds go live?

Out of concern for everyone’s safety, the host and guest will hold this discussion from remote locations.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Related Topics
All News Bob Leins Federal Insights For Your Benefit Ray Kirk
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

5|18 Ronald Reagan Missile Defense...
5|18 Infrastructure Summit
5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

CO Air National Guard deliver lunch meals to shelter residents

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system