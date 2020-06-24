Finding Employment Opportunity Amid a Challenging Landscape

June 29, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Kathy Lavinder, Founder of Security & Investigative Placement Consultants, a niche executive search firm.

The new normal has changed the way that employers interview and hire new employees, including video interviews and cautious, protracted hiring decisions. What can you do to find opportunity? Tune in for a discussion on current workforce trends and opportunities.

Aging workforce means more millennials in management roles

Diversity and inclusion emphasis will increase

Pay transparency will increase

More remote work and employees dispersed geographically

Technical savvy is essential

Education will be valued, STEM backgrounds in demand

Cyber Security programs will continue to add new jobs

More business resiliency and crisis management jobs

Target potential employers who are hiring

Know who has been furloughing, cutting jobs, or freezing hiring

Look for opportunities within current employer

Frame your value proposition to reflect current thinking, trends, needs

Reflect that messaging in your resume, LinkedIn© profile, email outreach, interviews

Out of concern for everyone’s safety, the host and guest will hold this discussion from remote locations.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com