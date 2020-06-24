Listen Live Sports

Finding Employment Opportunity Amid a Challenging Landscape

June 24, 2020 1:34 pm
 
June 29, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Kathy Lavinder, Founder of Security & Investigative Placement Consultants, a niche executive search firm.

The new normal has changed the way that employers interview and hire new employees, including video interviews and cautious, protracted hiring decisions.  What can you do to find opportunity?  Tune in for a discussion on current workforce trends and opportunities.

  • Aging workforce means more millennials in management roles
  • Diversity and inclusion emphasis will increase
  • Pay transparency will increase
  • More remote work and employees dispersed geographically
  • Technical savvy is essential
  • Education will be valued, STEM backgrounds in demand
  • Cyber Security programs will continue to add new jobs
  • More business resiliency and crisis management jobs
  • Target potential employers who are hiring
  • Know who has been furloughing, cutting jobs, or freezing hiring
  • Look for opportunities within current employer
  • Frame your value proposition to reflect current thinking, trends, needs
  • Reflect that messaging in your resume, LinkedIn© profile, email outreach, interviews

 

Out of concern for everyone’s safety, the host and guest will hold this discussion from remote locations.

 

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

