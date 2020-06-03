Listen Live Sports

For Your Benefit
 
SECURE and CARES Acts: How They May Affect Your Retirement Plan

June 3, 2020
 
June 8, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes David De Jong and Steve Widdes, tax and estate attorneys with Stein Sperling Bennett De Jong Driscoll PC.

Today’s guests will discuss changes in the retirement plan law, to include:

  • Minimum distribution rules and other changes affecting retirement plans per the SECURE Act (December 2019)
  • Early distribution and expanded borrowing from retirement plans per the CARES Act (March 2020)

Out of concern for everyone’s safety, the host and guests will hold this discussion from remote locations.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

