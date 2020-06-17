The Future of Life Insurance is the Future of WAEPA

Insight by NITP, Inc.



June 22, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Shane Canfield, CEO, Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies (WAEPA), Brandon Jones, CIO, and Stacy Outlaw, SVP of Marketing.

While the coronavirus pandemic has upended how we work, for millions of Civilian Employees in the Federal Government, as well as workers at nonprofits and throughout the private sector, new technologies have allowed many to continue work seamlessly.

As video calls have replaced in person meetings and a daily commute has been replaced by a trip down the hallway to your home office or kitchen table, shouldn’t how we get life insurance change as well?

At WAEPA, we’ve invested in the technologies that have not only allowed our employees to work remotely but have at the same time helped simplify and modernize the process to buy life insurance. Reflecting on WAEPA’s own digital transformation, join CEO Shane Canfield, CIO Brandon Jones and SVP of Marketing Stacy Outlaw to review commonly asked questions from WAEPA members on obtaining life insurance during the pandemic and how WAEPA is changing to meet the growing needs of our members during this unprecedented time.

Out of concern for everyone’s safety, the host and guest will hold this discussion from remote locations.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com