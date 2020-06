June 15, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Brian Kurrus, Certified Financial Planner®.

What are the TSP Lifecycle Funds?

How are they allocated?

How much risk do they take?

Should you change your allocation because of COVID-19?

What happens to my TSP Lifecycle Fund in retirement?

Out of concern for everyone’s safety, the host and guest will hold this discussion from remote locations.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com