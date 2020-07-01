Insights by NITP, Inc.



July 6, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Bob Braunstein, Federal Benefits Specialist. Bob Braunstein will talk about what Social Security Disability Benefits are and how to qualify for them.

What is the difference between Social Security Income (SSI) and SSDI?

How is a Social Security disability benefit different from a retirement benefit?

Can I receive OPM disability retirement benefits at the same time I receive Social Security disability benefits?

Will receiving SSDI cancel out my Social Security retirement benefit?

Out of concern for everyone’s safety, the host and guest will hold this discussion from remote locations.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com