Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
For Your Benefit
 
For Your Benefit
 
...

Social Security Disability Benefits

July 1, 2020 1:10 pm
 
< a min read
      

Insights by  NITP, Inc.

July 6, 2020 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Bob Braunstein, Federal Benefits Specialist.  Bob Braunstein will talk about what Social Security Disability Benefits are and how to qualify for them.

  • What is the difference between Social Security Income (SSI) and SSDI?
  • How is a Social Security disability benefit different from a retirement benefit?
  • Can I receive OPM disability retirement benefits at the same time I receive Social Security disability benefits?
  • Will receiving SSDI cancel out my Social Security retirement benefit?

Out of concern for everyone’s safety, the host and guest will hold this discussion from remote locations.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Related Topics
All News Federal Insights For Your Benefit
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders testify about important role amid cultural shift